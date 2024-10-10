EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives $29.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,029 shares of company stock worth $2,829,083 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in EverQuote by 389.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 9.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 169,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock opened at $19.69 on Monday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $683.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.04.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

