EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. EVgo traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 6617740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVGO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.