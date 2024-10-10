Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Brian Baranick Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Brian Baranick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

EXAS stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $699.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exact Sciences

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.