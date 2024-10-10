Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.02 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $893,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

