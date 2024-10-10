Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,202,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,915,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 814,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.