Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,460.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

