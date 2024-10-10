Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
NYSE EXPR opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37,460.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.84.
About Express
