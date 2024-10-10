Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,751,000 after buying an additional 92,689 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 39,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.