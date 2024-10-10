Get alerts:

On October 3, 2024, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing the details of a recent Stock Purchase Agreement. The agreement, entered into on the aforementioned date, involved Farmers and Merchants Bancorp repurchasing 37,990 shares of Common Stock from The Sheila M. Wishek Living Trust.

The Stock Purchase Agreement outlined that the per share price for the repurchase was determined based on the one-month Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of the Common Stock, which amounted to $965.50. This price was discounted by 5.0% to $917.22 per share as a negotiated block discount considering the low volume of shares typically traded. The total consideration paid for the repurchase amounted to $34,496,735.92, which included a tax reimbursement of $348,451.88.

The transaction, constituting the repurchase of 5.15% of the Company’s outstanding shares of Common Stock, resulted in a decrease in the total shares outstanding from 737,987 to 699,997 shares. The repurchase was part of the Company’s share repurchase program, where they may repurchase up to $55.0 million of outstanding Common Stock through various means.

Following this repurchase, the Company now has approximately $20.0 million available for future stock repurchases under the Repurchase Plan, set to expire on December 31, 2026. The Stock Purchase Agreement and further details are available in the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

