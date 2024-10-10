Fastenal (FAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $55.42 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Fastenal
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fastenal
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.