Fernando Machado Sells 1,377 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Braze Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

