Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

FIS stock opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $395,729,000 after acquiring an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,135,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

