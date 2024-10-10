Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $352.52. The company had a trading volume of 163,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,018. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.96 and a 200-day moving average of $343.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

