Financial Advisory Partners LLC Invests $3.01 Million in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.57. 236,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,642. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

