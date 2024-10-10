Financial Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,869,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,720,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after buying an additional 322,291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.06. 124,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,330. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.20 and a 200 day moving average of $224.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.