Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 70,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,534,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,756,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $94.21. 675,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $97.08.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

