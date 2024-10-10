Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 452 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 1.4% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. William Blair downgraded shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,342. The business has a 50-day moving average of $281.56 and a 200-day moving average of $266.30. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

