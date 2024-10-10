Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,392,700 shares, a growth of 1,117.4% from the September 15th total of 1,593,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance

FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

See Also

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), a high-technology company, engages in the development, production, and marketing of biometric systems and technologies in Sweden, France, Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. Its biometric systems include sensors, microcontroller units, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies.

