Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,392,700 shares, a growth of 1,117.4% from the September 15th total of 1,593,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Price Performance
FGRRF stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Thursday. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.