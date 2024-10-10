First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $24.17.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,299,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,491,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after buying an additional 942,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

