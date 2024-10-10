First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.51. 254,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,992. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 533,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,204,000 after acquiring an additional 367,212 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

