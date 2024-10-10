First PREMIER Bank Acquires Shares of 600 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,726,000 after acquiring an additional 205,893 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 6.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after acquiring an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fortive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after purchasing an additional 94,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Fortive stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

