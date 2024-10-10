First PREMIER Bank Has $54,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First PREMIER Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.42 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

