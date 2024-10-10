First PREMIER Bank Invests $76,000 in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Nepc LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,023,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.