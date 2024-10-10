First PREMIER Bank Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

