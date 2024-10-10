First PREMIER Bank Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
PAVE stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.