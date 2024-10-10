First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $271.00 to $266.00. The stock had previously closed at $226.05, but opened at $220.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. First Solar shares last traded at $212.37, with a volume of 401,646 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSLR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.44.

In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 411.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average is $220.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

