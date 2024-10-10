First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the September 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get First Trust Dividend Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDS. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dividend Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.