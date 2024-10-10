First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 65,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.56. 48,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,642. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.11. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $322.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

