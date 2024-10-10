First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Holdings Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.59% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $593,000.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

