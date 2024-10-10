First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 3.23% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $36.77 on Thursday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.