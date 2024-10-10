First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Down 99.4% in September

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $133.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0999 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTC. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $147,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

