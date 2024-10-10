First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Shares Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.24 and last traded at $65.92. Approximately 15,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 37,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $398.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1,714.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

