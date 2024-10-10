First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 66,955 shares.The stock last traded at $49.09 and had previously closed at $49.11.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

