First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,656,000 after buying an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,754,000 after acquiring an additional 210,398 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

