FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.11 and last traded at $212.94. 2,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $211.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

