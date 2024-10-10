Get alerts:

FlexShopper, Inc., operating under the trading symbol FPAY on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, announced on October 7, 2024, that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation. The amendment was made to increase the number of authorized shares of the company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, from 40,000,000 shares to 100,000,000 shares. The approval for this increase in authorized shares was obtained from the company’s stockholders on the same day, as detailed in the Current Report on Form 8-K.

The Certificate of Amendment filed with the Secretary of State of Delaware is a crucial step reflecting FlexShopper’s intention to expand its operational capacity. The increased number of authorized shares is a strategic move that may provide flexibility for potential future endeavors and corporate actions.

Furthermore, FlexShopper held its annual meeting of stockholders on October 7, 2024. Several key matters were presented to the stockholders for consideration, as outlined in the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 9, 2024. These matters included the election of five nominees to the company’s Board of Directors, the amendment to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock, the non-binding advisory approval of the compensation for named executive officers, an adjustment to the company’s Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan, and the ratification of the appointment of Grant Thornton, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2024.

At the annual meeting, a significant portion of the total outstanding shares participated in the decisions, contributing to robust voting outcomes. Shareholders elected all nominated directors for a one-year term and approved the amendments to the company’s Charter. Additionally, the compensation paid to named executive officers and the amendment to the 2018 Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan were both approved by the stockholders. Furthermore, the appointment of Grant Thornton, LLP as the independent auditors was ratified for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

FlexShopper’s proactive measures, as evidenced by the increase in authorized shares and the positive outcomes of the annual meeting, underscore the company’s commitment to its shareholders and strategic growth objectives. The amendments and approvals signal a forward-looking approach aimed at enhancing shareholder value and operational efficiency.

The detailed voting results and further information regarding the amendments can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by FlexShopper to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 7, 2024.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

