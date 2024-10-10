Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.47. 235,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,266,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the second quarter worth $438,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.