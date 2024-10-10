Flywire Co. Expected to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 265,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flywire by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.