Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.51.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a PE ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

