Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.

Get Forsys Metals alerts:

Forsys Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FSY stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.78. Forsys Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76.

About Forsys Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.