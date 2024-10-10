Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jorge Estepa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00.
Forsys Metals Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of FSY stock opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.78. Forsys Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76.
About Forsys Metals
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forsys Metals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.