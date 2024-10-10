Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $22,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV opened at $76.80 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

