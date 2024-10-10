Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.26.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $519,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,752.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $575,429.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,460,637.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

