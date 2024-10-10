Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 233 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.47.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

