FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FuboTV in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. FuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $424.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.79.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. FuboTV had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuboTV will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

