Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 4.13.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
