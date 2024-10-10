Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 443 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TENB opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

