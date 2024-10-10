Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 2,706 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INGR opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $138.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.