Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires Shares of 7,018 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSC. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

