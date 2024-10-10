Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 79.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AN. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total value of $10,361,568.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at $740,108,361.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock worth $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.