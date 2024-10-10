Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX stock opened at $234.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.71.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

