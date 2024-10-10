Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 218 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $69,487,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $203.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $203.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.34.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

